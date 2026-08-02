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Barrister Saif backs Mohsin Naqvi's call for new provinces

Barrister Saif backs Mohsin Naqvi's call for new provinces
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Summary Barrister Saif said the existing provincial structure had failed to effectively address public issues

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has described Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's remarks on the creation of new provinces as worthy of serious consideration, saying Pakistan needs administrative reforms to improve governance.

In a statement, Barrister Saif said the existing provincial structure had failed to effectively address public issues and argued that the country required additional administrative provinces.

He said merely proposing new provinces was not enough, urging Mohsin Naqvi to take practical steps toward implementing the idea.

Saif also criticised the concentration of powers within a limited section of the bureaucracy, saying meaningful reforms were needed to decentralise authority.

He maintained that establishing new provinces and strengthening the local government system would help transfer powers to the grassroots level and ensure quicker resolution of public problems.
 

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