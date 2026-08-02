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PPP claims party worker killed in AJK poll violence

PPP claims party worker killed in AJK poll violence
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Summary Qamar Zaman Kaira said a government formed through disputed elections would face questions over its legitimacy

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday alleged that party leader Chaudhry Latif Akbar was attacked during the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, claiming that a PPP worker had also been killed.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Chaudhry Majeed, Kaira said the party had participated in the elections despite expressing reservations over the electoral process and the prevailing law and order situation.

He alleged that Latif Akbar was targeted in his constituency and said the party had received reports that one of its workers had lost his life during the violence.

Kaira also accused polling staff of arriving late at many polling stations, alleging that in some areas polling personnel were taken away by supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who then stamped ballot papers.

He further claimed that election materials failed to reach three union councils in LA-28, while referring to reports that polling in LA-27 was affected by rainfall.

Questioning the credibility of the electoral process, Kaira said a government formed through disputed elections would face questions over its legitimacy, adding that the PPP believed the AJK elections had been "taken away" from the party.

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AJK Elections 2026 Pakistan

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