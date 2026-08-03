Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Punjab Senior Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb has dismissed allegations of electoral rigging in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, arguing that the claims have emerged because the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is performing strongly in the polls.

Speaking about the election situation, Aurangzeb said it was being alleged that rigging had taken place simply because the PML-N was winning.

She compared the situation with the recent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had congratulated the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) when it secured victory there. However, she said the PML-N’s strong performance in AJK had now prompted what she described as unwarranted allegations of electoral manipulation.

Aurangzeb argued that thousands of votes are cast during elections and that isolated incidents involving incorrectly stamped ballots should not be used to discredit the entire electoral process.

She also criticised the PPP for raising allegations shortly after polling began. According to the provincial minister, the party had held a press conference around 10:30am and appeared to concede defeat while voting was still underway.

Aurangzeb disputes violence claims

The Punjab minister also rejected allegations surrounding an incident involving supporters of the PPP and PML-N.

She said the two groups had clashed at one location, during which an elderly man suffered a heart attack. According to Aurangzeb, the PPP subsequently portrayed the incident as a shooting and attempted to give it a political dimension.

She claimed footage of the confrontation was available on social media and said it showed the incident involved a clash between political workers rather than the shooting alleged by the PPP.

Aurangzeb maintained that the PML-N does not believe in what she described as the politics of violence or abusive language.

PML-N claims public backing

The senior provincial minister said the people of AJK had demonstrated their confidence in the PML-N through the electoral process.

She described elections as a test of political parties’ performance and said voters ultimately assess governments and parties on the basis of their record.

Addressing the PPP, Aurangzeb said the party should focus on improving its governance and performance in Sindh if it wanted to expand its support among voters.

She argued that electoral outcomes reflect public sentiment and said the results emerging from AJK indicated which political party currently enjoys greater enthusiasm and support among voters.

The remarks come as the second phase of AJK elections is being held amid competing claims by the PPP and PML-N over the conduct of polling. The PPP has submitted complaints alleging irregularities at several polling stations, while the PML-N has rejected the accusations.

The Election Commission of AJK is expected to examine complaints submitted by political parties as the electoral process continues.