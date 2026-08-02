Rain-related accidents claim seven lives in Tharparkar, Umerkot

THARPARKAR (Web Desk) - At least seven people have died and two others sustained injuries in separate rain-related incidents in Sindh’s Tharparkar and Umerkot districts amid ongoing monsoon rains.

According to local authorities, six deaths were reported in Tharparkar, where three people were killed by lightning strikes during thunderstorms.

Another person drowned in rainwater, while two others died after falling into pits that had formed or filled with water following the rainfall.

In neighbouring Umerkot district, one person drowned in a rain-related incident, while two others were injured in separate accidents.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, officials said.

Authorities have continued relief and rescue operations in the affected areas and are monitoring conditions as further rainfall could increase risks, particularly in low-lying locations.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during periods of heavy rain and avoid areas vulnerable to sudden water accumulation.

Officials have specifically urged citizens to stay away from low-lying areas, rainwater drains, storm channels and open pits, which can become particularly hazardous when covered by floodwater or poor visibility.

The incidents highlight the risks posed by the ongoing monsoon spell in parts of Sindh, where heavy rainfall can lead to waterlogging, flash flooding and other weather-related accidents.

Authorities have appealed to residents to follow weather warnings and cooperate with emergency and rescue teams operating in affected areas.