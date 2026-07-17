PM Shehbaz vows maximum security for Chinese nationals, welcomes $440m investment deals

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the security of Chinese nationals, describing their safety as the country's highest priority while announcing new Chinese investment agreements worth nearly $440 million.

Addressing the Pakistan-China Pharmaceutical and Healthcare B2B Investment Conference in Islamabad, the prime minister said Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to provide the best possible security for Chinese citizens working in the country.

His remarks came as Pakistani and Chinese companies signed multiple agreements in the healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, with the combined value of the deals approaching $440 million.

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PM Shehbaz said the agreements would translate into practical projects and described them as another important step towards advancing CPEC 2.0, expressing confidence that bilateral economic cooperation would continue to expand.

He also described his recent visit to China as highly successful and called China one of Pakistan's most trusted and dependable partners, noting that Beijing had consistently supported Pakistan during difficult times.

The prime minister said China had invested more than $30 billion in Pakistan under the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), calling it the single largest foreign investment portfolio in the country's history.

His statement comes amid heightened security measures around Chinese projects following recent terrorist threats and attacks, particularly in Balochistan, where authorities have strengthened protection for Chinese personnel and strategic infrastructure.