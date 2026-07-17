Punjab launches interest-free home loan scheme under 'Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has launched the “Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat” programme, under which eligible citizens will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000 to help them construct their own homes.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said owning a home is a dream shared by every individual, adding that a house provides security, peace of mind and a sense of stability.

She also expressed deep sorrow over the recent tragic incident in Lahore's Kahna area, saying the loss of children in the incident had deeply disturbed her and that she understood the pain of the bereaved families.

Maryam Nawaz expressed hope that the launch of the “Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat” programme would help ensure that no family in Punjab loses its happiness because of an unsafe or weak roof.

Under the scheme, eligible applicants will receive interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000 for home construction. The loan will be repayable over nine years, with beneficiaries exempt from instalments during the first three months. After the grace period, borrowers will pay a monthly instalment of Rs4,700.

The Chief Minister said the government's objective is to improve housing facilities and provide citizens with opportunities to live with dignity. She reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to prioritising public welfare initiatives that bring meaningful improvements to people's lives.