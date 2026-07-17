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CM Maryam orders to launch of 'Sanjhi Sabzi' project across Province

CM Maryam orders to launch of 'Sanjhi Sabzi' project across Province
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Summary Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed all deputy commissioners to launch the ‘Sanjhi Sabzi’ project after praising Muzaffargarh’s initiative to provide free vegetables to needy families

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all deputy commissioners across the province to launch the “Sanjhi Sabzi” project after appreciating the successful public welfare initiative introduced in Muzaffargarh.

On the Chief Minister’s instructions, the project has been launched in Muzaffargarh, where seasonal vegetables are being cultivated on government-owned urban buildings and rural land and distributed free of cost to deserving families.

Under the initiative, vegetables are being grown on 140 plots spread across 139 kanals of land for public benefit.

The project was launched from a Christian community village in Muzaffargarh, where residents have also started voluntarily cultivating vegetables to help others.

Calling the “Sanjhi Sabzi” initiative a model worthy of replication, Maryam Nawaz directed all deputy commissioners to implement similar projects in their respective districts.

The Chief Minister met Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Tahir Jappa, praised his public welfare initiative and awarded him the Chief Minister Merit Badge along with a cash prize of Rs100,000.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner briefed the Chief Minister on the project, explaining that government land ranging from one marla to one kanal had been identified in villages for vegetable cultivation. He added that vacant land adjacent to government buildings in both rural and urban areas, including those belonging to the health, local government, forest, education departments and assistant commissioners’ offices, was being utilized for growing vegetables on 139 kanals of land.

Maryam Nawaz directed the deputy commissioner to continue the welfare initiative and sustain the project for the benefit of the public.

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