Pakistan strongly condemns ongoing atrocities in Sudan

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - Pakistan has strongly condemned the grave atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's Darfur region, including ethnically motivated killings and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Speaking during the UN Security Council briefing on the International Criminal Court's report on Darfur, Counsellor and Political Coordinator Gul Qaiser Sarwani expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian and security situation in Darfur.

He warned that any further escalation, including a possible RSF offensive against El Obeid, could result in additional serious international crimes.

He stressed that those responsible for atrocity crimes, as well as those who finance, facilitate or enable them, must be held accountable.

Reaffirming Pakistan's support for Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, Gul Qaiser Sarwani emphasized that the people of Sudan deserve peace, justice and dignity.

He also called for international justice to be pursued objectively, impartially and without double standards, stressing that its credibility depends on the equal and consistent application of the law.

