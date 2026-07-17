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Nehal Hashmi urges Fazlur Rehman to withdraw remarks on martyrs

Nehal Hashmi urges Fazlur Rehman to withdraw remarks on martyrs
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Summary Nehal Hashmi said the nation was proud of its martyrs and war veterans and expressed hope that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would reconsider and withdraw his remarks regarding martyrs

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Governor Sindh, Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi on Thursday said the nation was proud of its martyrs and war veterans and expressed hope that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) JUl-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman would reconsider and withdraw his remarks regarding martyrs.

Addressing a press conference alongside Chairman of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee, Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, the governor said Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance and harmony, adding that every individual who sacrificed his life in defence of the country deserved the nation's utmost respect.

He said Pakistan's armed forces had defeated a much larger enemy through their professional capabilities and accused Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, of undermining humanity.

He added that Pakistan's Field Marshal had instilled fear in the enemy and expressed regret over those who, he said, were embarrassed by the country's success. He prayed for Pakistan's continued peace and prosperity.
 

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