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Islamabad renames Dolphin Force as Capital Patrols Unit

Islamabad renames Dolphin Force as Capital Patrols Unit
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Summary Islamabad Police renames Dolphin Force, deploys new personnel and vehicles to strengthen patrolling and enhance operational effectiveness across the capital.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad Police has renamed the Dolphin Force as the Capital Patrols Unit as part of efforts to strengthen policing and improve operational efficiency in the federal capital.

According to sources, the newly established unit will receive 100 new vehicles, while 100 police personnel have also been posted to the force.

The unit comprises sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and head constables transferred from various branches of Islamabad Police, including police stations, the Security Division, Investigation Division, Traffic Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Sources further said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Anila Waris has been posted to the Capital Patrols Unit as the Chinese Focal Person. 

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