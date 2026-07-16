Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Judicial Commission schedules meetings on high court judges' appointments

Judicial Commission schedules meetings on high court judges' appointments
Updated on

Summary Judicial Commission to consider new High Court appointments, confirmation of additional judges and extension of Sindh constitutional benches.

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has announced the schedule of key meetings to consider the appointment of new High Court judges and the confirmation of additional judges across the country's five High Courts.

According to the schedule, the commission will meet on July 20 at 2:00 pm to discuss matters relating to the Sindh High Court, including the confirmation of two additional judges, the appointment of five new additional judges and the extension of the tenure of the court's constitutional benches.

Later the same day, at 3:00 pm, the commission will consider the appointment of three new additional judges to the Islamabad High Court, followed by a 4:00 pm meeting to review the confirmation of four additional judges as permanent judges of the Peshawar High Court.

On July 21 at 2:00 pm, the commission will hold a meeting on the Lahore High Court, where it will consider the confirmation of one additional judge and the appointment of 10 new additional judges.

A separate meeting at 3:00 pm the same day will discuss the appointment of five additional judges to the Balochistan High Court.

The meetings are expected to result in key decisions regarding judicial appointments, the confirmation of additional judges and the proposed extension of the constitutional benches of the Sindh High Court. 

Browse Topics
Supreme Court of Pakistan Pakistan Judiciary Pakistan Politics

Related News

Three militants killed in Operation Shaban as total rises to 91
Inquiry blames multiple departments for Swat boat tragedy
CM Afridi visits injured police officers after Laram attack
Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes