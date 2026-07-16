Judicial Commission schedules meetings on high court judges' appointments

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has announced the schedule of key meetings to consider the appointment of new High Court judges and the confirmation of additional judges across the country's five High Courts.

According to the schedule, the commission will meet on July 20 at 2:00 pm to discuss matters relating to the Sindh High Court, including the confirmation of two additional judges, the appointment of five new additional judges and the extension of the tenure of the court's constitutional benches.

Later the same day, at 3:00 pm, the commission will consider the appointment of three new additional judges to the Islamabad High Court, followed by a 4:00 pm meeting to review the confirmation of four additional judges as permanent judges of the Peshawar High Court.

On July 21 at 2:00 pm, the commission will hold a meeting on the Lahore High Court, where it will consider the confirmation of one additional judge and the appointment of 10 new additional judges.

A separate meeting at 3:00 pm the same day will discuss the appointment of five additional judges to the Balochistan High Court.

The meetings are expected to result in key decisions regarding judicial appointments, the confirmation of additional judges and the proposed extension of the constitutional benches of the Sindh High Court.