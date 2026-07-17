Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has issued a formal demarche to the Japanese ambassador over a reference to Pakistan in the recent Japan-India joint statement, which alleged Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the Japanese ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Pakistan formally lodged its protest over the inclusion of the allegation.

The spokesperson stated that Japan's policy toward Pakistan has not changed, adding that India has consistently sought to include unilateral references in joint statements issued with other countries.

He said Pakistan conveyed its concerns to the Japanese side through the diplomatic protest.

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Responding to a question, the foreign office spokesperson unequivocally condemned and rejected the latest charge sheet filed by the Indian National Investigation Agency against senior leadership of All Parties Hurriyat conference in connection with an incident dating back three decades.

He said this action is yet another manifestation of India's continuing policy of using sham legal processes to target the Kashmiri political leadership and discredit a legitimate indigenous struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesperson also categorically rejected India's baseless and politically motivated attempts to link Pakistan with Pahalgam attack.

He said such allegations are consistent with the recurring pattern of attempts to malign Pakistan and divert attention from the fact.

He said Pakistan repeatedly called for an independent, transparent and credible investigation into the incident but India has yet to present any credible or verifiable evidence to substantiate its allegations.