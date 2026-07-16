Punjab govt will support youth until they achieve their dreams, says Maryam Nawaz

ARIFWALA (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed her government's commitment to empowering young people, saying the provincial administration would continue to support students until they achieve their goals.

Speaking at the inauguration of 10 campuses of the Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence in Arifwala, the chief minister said the government had launched the Honhaar Scholarship Programme to ensure that financial hardship does not prevent talented students from pursuing higher education.

She said Punjab's young people possess immense talent and that the government is committed to providing them with the resources and opportunities needed to succeed. Maryam Nawaz added that public schools are being transformed into modern educational institutions where children from all socioeconomic backgrounds can access the same quality of education and facilities.

Emphasising that education is the key to reducing social inequality and driving national progress, she urged parents to remain vigilant during the ongoing monsoon season and avoid sending children to unsafe locations. Referring to the recent collapse of an under-construction building that claimed the lives of 14 children, she described the tragedy as deeply heartbreaking.

The chief minister also expressed concern over incidents involving children falling into drains, railway tracks and uncovered manholes, saying the government had repeatedly directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure open manholes are sealed. She noted, however, that some manhole covers are stolen at night, putting lives at risk.

Maryam Nawaz said the safety and education of Punjab's 130 million residents, particularly millions of students, remain among her government's top priorities. She added that the fleet of green electric buses is being expanded to provide students with safe and reliable transportation.

Encouraging students to take pride in attending government schools, she said the provincial government aims to provide the same facilities available at expensive private institutions. She stressed that education is the greatest force for creating equal opportunities and opening new paths to success.

Highlighting the popularity of the Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence, the chief minister said around 5,000 students competed for every 1,000 available seats. She added that the schools enrol children from diverse backgrounds, including those of police officers and labourers, demonstrating that talent should never be determined by wealth.

Maryam Nawaz also announced the distribution of 100,000 laptops and 50,000 additional Honhaar scholarships for students across Punjab. She said the provincial government is investing Rs40 billion to upgrade public schools by constructing new classrooms and providing furniture, clean drinking water, washrooms, fans and other essential facilities.

She further announced the establishment of science, technology, mathematics, computer and IT laboratories in government schools, alongside the province's first artificial intelligence (AI) labs. Urging students to learn AI, machine learning and robotics, she said these skills would be crucial for future success.

The chief minister said that the Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat is also studying in a government school, calling it a reflection of the government's confidence in the public education system. She added that the transformation of Punjab's education sector has only begun and that 300 modern schools will be established across the province in the coming years.

