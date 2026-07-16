Maryam Nawaz inaugurates green electric bus service in five Punjab districts

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formally inaugurated the green electric bus service in five districts of Punjab.

Addressing the ceremony attendees, Maryam said the service has been launched in Layyah, Chiniot, Sialkot, Okara and Murree, while electric buses are being introduced in all cities and tehsils of Punjab in phases.

She said it was a matter of satisfaction that citizens would now have access to comfortable, safe and affordable transport facilities. She described the initiative as the largest public transport system in Pakistan’s history and said electric bus service was being introduced in Murree for the first time.

The chief minister said special concessions have been arranged for senior citizens, women and students on electric buses.

She added that 101 more new electric buses are being sent to other districts of Punjab, while the province has set a target of operating 5,000 electric buses across Punjab over the next five years.

Maryam said further modern and quality transport facilities would be provided to the people of Punjab in the coming days.