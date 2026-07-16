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Maryam Nawaz to inaugurate Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence in Arifwala today

Maryam Nawaz to inaugurate Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence in Arifwala today
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Summary Maryam Nawaz will inaugurate the Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence in Arifwala during her visit today.

ARIFWALA (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Arifwala today to inaugurate the Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence, one of the institutions being established under the Punjab government's Schools of Eminence initiative.

During the visit, the chief minister will address participants at the inauguration ceremony. Preparations for the event have been completed, and all arrangements have been finalized ahead of her arrival.

The Schools of Eminence project aims to establish modern educational institutions across Punjab. According to the Punjab government, 114 schools are expected to become operational across the province by August 14, with a target of completing 300 institutions by September. The schools are being developed to international education standards and are intended to provide quality education, with free tuition for eligible students from lower- and middle-income families.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government said more than 71,000 students had applied for admission to the first 65 Nawaz Sharif Schools of Eminence, describing the response as a sign of growing public interest in government-run schools. 

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