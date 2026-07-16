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No room for violence, provocations, AJK govt warns banned JAAC

No room for violence, provocations, AJK govt warns banned JAAC
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Summary He alleged that women, innocent children, and students are being used as human shields in protests

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Home Secretary Chaudhry Guftar Hussain has said the government will take strict action against those involved in violence and illegal activities.

While holding a press conference here on Wednesday, Chaudhry Guftar Hussain said no violent group will be allowed to affect the normal life of the people in cities.

He claimed that banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has been busy affecting the daily lives of the people for several days and is trying to mislead the people due to the failure of the movement.

The Home Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir said that in the name of public rights, provocations and false propaganda are being spread on social media, while negative propaganda against institutions has also become the norm.

Chaudhry Guftar Hussain said that the real objective of the banned committee is to harm peace, economy and state stability.

He alleged that women, innocent children, and students are being used as human shields in protests, while students are being forcibly pushed towards protest and anarchic politics.

He added that making students part of the protest is tantamount to playing with the future of the new generation and the government will take every possible step to ensure the rule of law.
 

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