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Security personnel guarding borders with spirit of martyrdom

Security personnel guarding borders with spirit of martyrdom
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Summary Ashrafi urges politicians not to criticise institutions

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A delegation of the National Peace Message Committee led by Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sindh gives a message of love and brotherhood, and hateful content and misinformation on social media can be countered with a positive national narrative and responsible behaviour.

Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said, “Security forces are guarding our borders with the spirit of sacrifice and not for money. Army, Rangers and police personnel are making sacrifices for us, we consider the martyrs as our pride.”

Read More: Bilawal says criticism against Pakistan Army will not be tolerated

He said politics should be done in the field of politics, urging politicians not to criticise institutions. No one will be allowed to insult security forces on social media, Ashrafi warned. He said, “We apologise to the families of the martyrs.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said criticism of the Pakistan Army would not be tolerated, urging political leaders to exercise caution in their choice of words.

Addressing PPP office-bearers and ticket holders in Azad Kashmir, Bilawal said law enforcement agencies should conduct investigations strictly in accordance with the law, adding that he had discussed his proposal with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
 

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