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Bilawal says criticism against Pakistan Army will not be tolerated

Bilawal says criticism against Pakistan Army will not be tolerated
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Summary Bilawal Bhutto urges respect for the Pakistan Army, backs dialogue on Kashmir and calls for peaceful democratic struggle for greater rights

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said criticism against the Pakistan Army would not be tolerated, urging political leaders to exercise caution in their choice of words.

Addressing PPP office-bearers and ticket holders in Azad Kashmir, Bilawal said law enforcement agencies should conduct investigations strictly in accordance with the law, adding that he had discussed his proposal with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

He said constitutional amendments could not be imposed through the use of force or protest sit-ins, stressing that the PPP was prepared for dialogue and debate. He maintained that the future of Kashmir should be decided by the Kashmiri people themselves and expressed his desire to see representatives of Kashmiri refugees in parliament.

The PPP chairman said he favoured resolving the issues of Kashmiris within Azad Kashmir and stressed that commitments made to the Kashmiri people must be fulfilled. He criticised political opponents, saying they mistakenly believed development could be achieved by taking away people's livelihoods.

Also read: Punjab Assembly speaker urges Fazlur Rehman to apologise over remarks on martyrs

Bilawal reiterated that the future of Kashmir rested in the hands of its people and called for a peaceful solution to the current situation. He said if Kashmiris sought greater rights, they should pursue them through a united democratic struggle, while accusing rival parties of undermining those rights.

He urged PPP candidates to intensify their election campaign by reaching out to voters door-to-door, saying the party remained committed to providing employment opportunities and protecting people's rights. He concluded by reiterating that political activity should be conducted responsibly and with careful choice of words regarding the Pakistan Army. 

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Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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