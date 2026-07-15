Punjab Assembly speaker urges Fazlur Rehman to apologise over remarks on martyrs

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that disrespect towards the country's martyrs is unacceptable under any circumstances, urging Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to apologise to the nation over his recent remarks.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Speaker said political differences have their place, but there can be no compromise on respect for national institutions and the country's martyrs. He said JUI-F is a major political party, but he strongly disagreed with Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent statement.

He said remarks deemed disrespectful towards the armed forces are unacceptable, adding that the sacrifices of the country's martyrs are a source of pride for the entire nation. He urged political leaders to exercise responsibility and caution while commenting on matters related to national security.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said negotiations with terrorists are not appropriate, arguing that those responsible for attacks on mosques, imambargahs, courts and civilians cannot be equated with political actors.

Ministers denounce Fazlur Rehman's remarks on martyred soldiers as 'morally insensitive'



Referring to terrorism in Balochistan, attacks on trains and the confessional statement of Kulbhushan Jadhav, he said the state's responsibility is to act against terrorist elements rather than negotiate with them, adding that such groups should not be allowed to spread fear and violence again.

The Speaker further said that if anyone's position is based on criticism of the military's political role, it should remain consistent over time. He added that political parties should maintain consistency in their public statements and positions.

He also said electoral disputes should be resolved through constitutional and legal forums, particularly election tribunals, instead of through street protests, stressing that safeguarding the national interest, state institutions, the armed forces and the dignity of the country's martyrs must remain a top priority.