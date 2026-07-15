Three suspects arrested in Karachi doctor's robbery-cum-murder case

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police have arrested all three suspects involved in the killing of Dr Akash within 36 hours of the incident, while also tracing the motorcycle and car used during the crime, DIG South Asad Raza said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference alongside DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider and other senior police officials, Asad Raza said the doctor was shot during a robbery in Karachi's Frere area. Investigators collected crucial evidence within 24 hours of the incident, leading to the suspects' arrest a day later.

According to the DIG, the suspects had been monitoring the victim before the attack. One of the accused conducted surveillance at the bank and alerted his accomplices after Dr Akash arrived, following which the robbery was carried out.

Police reviewed more than 100 CCTV recordings during the investigation, which helped identify and apprehend the suspects. Authorities said the attackers used both a motorcycle and a car during the crime, and all three culprits who were riding the motorcycle have now been taken into custody.

The accused were arrested from the jurisdiction of Defence Police Station, and police recovered a sum of cash from their possession. Officials said further investigations are underway.

