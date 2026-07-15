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PM Shehbaz directs NDMA to strengthen coordination during monsoon season

PM Shehbaz directs NDMA to strengthen coordination during monsoon season
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Summary PM Shehbaz directed NDMA to strengthen coordination with provinces during monsoon rains. He reviewed emergency preparedness and progress on the early warning system

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to further improve coordination with the provincial governments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) during the monsoon rains.

The prime minister issued the directives in a meeting with the NDMA Chairman Lt. General Inam Haider Malik, who called on him here.

The NDMA chairman briefed the prime minister on the preparedness to handle any emergency situation during the monsoon rains, as well as the progress on making the early warning system fully functional, and cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change in this regard.

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PDM Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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