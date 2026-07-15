PM Shehbaz directs NDMA to strengthen coordination during monsoon season

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to further improve coordination with the provincial governments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) during the monsoon rains.

The prime minister issued the directives in a meeting with the NDMA Chairman Lt. General Inam Haider Malik, who called on him here.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Inam Haider Malik calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Islamabad, 15 July, 2026. pic.twitter.com/SIyO45AcdF — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) July 15, 2026



The NDMA chairman briefed the prime minister on the preparedness to handle any emergency situation during the monsoon rains, as well as the progress on making the early warning system fully functional, and cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change in this regard.