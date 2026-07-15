Rain in Lahore turns weather pleasant

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain in Lahore and in adjacent areas in the wee hours of Wednesday brought much-needed relief to citizens following intense hot condition in the day.

The rain which started early morning also caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging multiple areas in the darkness.

According to details, rain was reported from Defence, Ghazi Road, Ferozepur Road, Walton, Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Jail Road, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, and other parts of the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the spell of rain will continue today.

