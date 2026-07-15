PM Shehbaz urges nation to empower youth for lasting prosperity

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to renew its collective resolve to build a future where the talents and abilities of the youth are fully realized and transformed into lasting national prosperity.

In his message on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day celebrated on July 15, the prime minister underlined that Pakistan joined the international community in observing World Youth Skills Day, marked under the theme Skills for a Shared Future, and paid tribute to the talent, determination, and immense potential of its young people.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the country’s youth were reckoned among its nation’s most valuable assets. However, through quality education, character building and the acquisition of contemporary knowledge and skills, the youth were confidently advancing towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

He said the current era of digital innovation, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and a rapidly evolving global economy was reshaping the future of labour and employment sector. “In this changing landscape, internationally competitive skills have become the true foundation of sustainable progress. Technical and vocational education and training, equitable access to opportunities, enhanced productivity, and entrepreneurial innovation are the key drivers of economic prosperity and global competitiveness,” he added.

Recognizing the central importance of skills development, he said the government had transformed the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) into a modern, dynamic, and future oriented national institution.

The prime minister said the Commission was equipped to deliver internationally benchmarked training, globally recognized certifications, and industry aligned skills that would enable Pakistani youth to compete with confidence, both at home and abroad.

He added that this year, the government had allocated a substantial budget through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to strengthen technical skills development, reflecting its unwavering commitment to investing in Pakistan’s human capital. Under this policy, skills development was established as a fundamental pillar of Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity, he said.

The prime minister noted that another central pillar of the government’s strategy was not only to expand employment opportunities but also to nurture skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and a highly competent workforce capable of generating jobs, increasing exports, enhancing national productivity, and contributing meaningfully to sustainable economic development.

The government, he said was also expanding collaboration and partnerships with industry stakeholders and international institutions under a comprehensive strategy to ensure that Pakistan’s workforce meets global standards and remains competitive in international markets.

“Harnessing and nurturing the full potential of our national workforce by ensuring equal opportunities for all men and women, without discrimination of any kind, remains one of the government’s foremost priorities,” he vowed.

The prime minister expressed his confidence that with the effective performance of the country’s training institutions, coordinated strategies at the federal and provincial levels, and the sincere collaboration of the private sector and industry, Pakistan’s skilled workforce would emerge as a global symbol of competence, innovation, and excellence.

