World Youth Skills Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - World Youth Skills Day is being observed across the globe including Pakistan today (Wednesday), aimed at equipping every young person with the competencies they need to thrive in a shared future.

World Youth Skills Day is observed globally on July 15, having been established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 to raise awareness about the crucial need to equip young people with technical, vocational, and future-ready skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.

The 2026 theme for the day is "Skills for a shared future," which focuses on combining technical and digital abilities with social-emotional and civic competencies to help the younger generation navigate rapid technological changes and the green transition.

Under the theme "Skills for a shared future", this year's World Youth Skills Day activities will spotlight the urgent need for innovative youth skills programmes -- initiatives that empower young people not only to adapt, but to lead with empathy, bridge cultural divides, build resilience, and actively shape a more sustainable and inclusive tomorrow.

This day brings together relevant stakeholders to advance efforts to strengthen education and training systems, enabling every young person to develop the skills to thrive, access decent work aligned with their aspirations, strengthen their communities and lead positive change for sustainable development.

The development of youth skills is more critical today than ever before. In an age marked by technological advancements and rapid global change, the economy demands an adaptable, innovative, and skilled workforce. By honing their unique talents and strengths, young people can meet this challenge and actively contribute to economic growth and social progress.

