PM Shehbaz meets UN secretary-general candidate Michelle Bachelet

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Michelle Bachelet, a candidate for the post of United Nations secretary-general, to discuss multilateral cooperation and global challenges.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting.

Welcoming Bachelet to Pakistan, the prime minister reaffirmed the country's support for strengthening multilateral cooperation and the central role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges.

He said Pakistan remained committed to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the effective implementation of UN resolutions and international agreements, and balanced progress in peace and security, development and human rights.

Shehbaz also stressed the need to further strengthen international cooperation to accelerate the implementation of the global development agenda.

During the meeting, Bachelet appreciated Pakistan's contributions to the United Nations and acknowledged the country's role in promoting regional and international peace and security.