Rain brings relief from heat and humidity in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain lashed several parts of Lahore on Monday, bringing pleasant weather and providing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

The rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, significantly reduced the intensity of humid conditions across the provincial capital.

According to weather updates, Lahore's temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while winds were blowing at a speed of 34 kilometres per hour.

The cooler conditions allowed residents to enjoy temporary relief from the recent spell of hot and humid weather.