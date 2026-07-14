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Rain brings relief from heat and humidity in Lahore

Rain brings relief from heat and humidity in Lahore
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Summary Rain and strong winds lower temperatures in Lahore, bringing welcome relief from heat and humidity across several parts of the city.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain lashed several parts of Lahore on Monday, bringing pleasant weather and providing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

The rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, significantly reduced the intensity of humid conditions across the provincial capital.

According to weather updates, Lahore's temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while winds were blowing at a speed of 34 kilometres per hour.

The cooler conditions allowed residents to enjoy temporary relief from the recent spell of hot and humid weather. 

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