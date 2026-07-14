Farrukh Khokhar, two others get life terms in Majid Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD (APP) - An Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced three convicts, including Farrukh Khokhar, to life imprisonment after finding them guilty in the high-profile Majid Satti murder case.

The court convicted Farrukh Khokhar, Amir Hamza and Haidar Ali in the case registered at Sadiqabad Police Station. All three were awarded life imprisonment under murder and other relevant charges, along with a fine of Rs 1 million each as compensation. Meanwhile, another accused, Waseem, was acquitted after being given the benefit of doubt.

Following the verdict, police personnel present in the courtroom took Farrukh Khokhar into custody as he had been appearing in court on bail. The other two convicts, who were brought from jail for the hearing, were sent back to prison to serve their sentences.

The high-profile case relates to the assassination of Majid Satti, a prominent transport union leader and political activist, in August 2022. Satti was targeted and shot dead by armed assailants within the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station.

Following the murder, police nominated Farrukh Khokhar and his associates for allegedly planning and executing the killing over personal rivalries.

A police spokesperson termed the conviction a testament to the department’s effective policing, robust investigation and diligent prosecution. “Securing severe punishments for culprits in such high-profile cases represents a major victory for truth and justice,” he said.

