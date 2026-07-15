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Operation Shaaban: Security forces kill four more terrorists, total rises to 83

Operation Shaaban: Security forces kill four more terrorists, total rises to 83
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Summary Four more terrorists were killed during Operation Shaaban, bringing the operation's total to 83, security sources said

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A joint Operation Shaaban involving the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and police is continuing across Balochistan as security forces press ahead with operations against terrorists.

According to security sources, forces are carrying out sustained action against Fitna al-Khawarij, targeting terrorists through coordinated aerial and ground operations in different parts of the province. The operation was launched following the July 7 terrorist attack in the Mangi Dam area, in which 27 police personnel were martyred.

Security sources said the latest operations inflicted further losses on the militants, with confirmed reports indicating that four more militants were killed.

According to the sources, the total number of militants killed during Operation Shaaban has now reached 83.

Sources said that security forces will continue operations until all militants in the area have been eliminated.

The ongoing operation is being jointly conducted by the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and the police, with intelligence-based operations continuing alongside the wider campaign.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and police for their operations against terrorists, commending the forces for conducting effective aerial and ground operations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also said Pakistan's civil and military leadership has taken a joint decision to eliminate terrorism, reaffirming the government's commitment to continuing operations against militant groups in Balochistan.

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Pakistan Terrorism

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