ECP accelerates female voter registration campaign

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stepped up its nationwide women voter registration campaign to reduce the gender gap between male and female voters.

According to the ECP, mobile registration vans are conducting the campaign in 62 districts, including remote areas, with the aim of registering as many eligible women as possible on the electoral rolls.

Sources said the special campaign aims to register around 1.8 million new women voters.

The ECP said its goal is to reduce the gender gap between male and female voters by one percentage point each year.

According to the commission's data, the gender gap in the voter list has gradually declined to 7.74% since the 2018 general elections. However, efforts are continuing to reduce the gap further.

The ECP said the campaign is also bringing national identity card and voter registration services closer to women by providing easier access at their doorstep, enabling more eligible women to become part of the electoral process.