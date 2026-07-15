Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation, promote women's empowerment

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Bangladesh have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting women's empowerment and expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh's Minister for Social Welfare, Dr Zahid Hossain.

According to the Foreign Office, the two leaders discussed the state of bilateral relations and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Dar welcomed the Bangladeshi minister's participation in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference on Women and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to advancing women's empowerment through the OIC and other international platforms.

The meeting also underscored the shared resolve of both countries to further strengthen bilateral ties and deepen engagement in key sectors.

The two sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in trade, education, social welfare and people-to-people exchanges, while reaffirming their commitment to fostering closer relations and enhancing collaboration for mutual benefit.

