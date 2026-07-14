Blaze kills three bakery workers in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – At least three bakery workers were killed when fire erupted at a bakery in Abbottabad, a city in the Hazara Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Monday.

According to details, fire broke out in a bakery located in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station due to gas leakage due to which several workers working in the bakery sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital where three workers succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

