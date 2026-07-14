Two killed, three injured as trailer collides with car in Muridke

MURIDKE (Dunya News) – Two women were killed and three other persons were wounded when a trailer collided with a car near Muridke, a city of Sheikhupura district in Punjab province, on Monday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway near Muridke when the driver of trailer fell asleep and it ran over a car, killing two women on the spot and injuring three other persons.

The ill-fated car was traveling from Gujranwala to Lahore. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

Rescue sources informed that the deceased were identified as 60-year-old Farzana Nadeem and 30-year-old Sana Hamza while the injured included 60-year-old Nadeem, 40-year-old Hamza and three-year-old Miral Hamza.

