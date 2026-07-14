Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Two killed, three injured as trailer collides with car in Muridke

Two killed, three injured as trailer collides with car in Muridke
Updated on

Summary The ill-fated car was traveling from Gujranwala to Lahore. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

MURIDKE (Dunya News) – Two women were killed and three other persons were wounded when a trailer collided with a car near Muridke, a city of Sheikhupura district in Punjab province, on Monday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway near Muridke when the driver of trailer fell asleep and it ran over a car, killing two women on the spot and injuring three other persons.

The ill-fated car was traveling from Gujranwala to Lahore. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

Rescue sources informed that the deceased were identified as 60-year-old Farzana Nadeem and 30-year-old Sana Hamza while the injured included 60-year-old Nadeem, 40-year-old Hamza and three-year-old Miral Hamza.
 

Browse Topics
Accident Pakistan

Related News

Nine of a family die in Kohat roof collapse
Ishaq Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN Charter
Sindh emerging as Pakistan's gateway for investment: Sharjeel
Participants of National Media Workshop visit Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes