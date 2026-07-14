Sindh emerging as Pakistan's gateway for investment: Sharjeel

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that, due to the Sindh government's efforts, the province is steadily becoming more modern, prosperous, and an attractive destination for investment.

Sharjeel Memon said that ongoing and proposed mega projects in the province would usher in a new era of employment, industrial growth, trade, and improved public services.

He said that transparent governance, modern policies, one-window facilitation system, and a business-friendly environment have helped restore the confidence of both domestic and foreign investors.

He stated that the Sindh government is taking practical steps to strengthen the economy, increase exports, and promote industrial activity. He highlighted key initiatives including the S-III sewerage project, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, and a modern smart surveillance system, terming them critical to boosting development and attracting investment.

The senior minister added that the government is also working on a comprehensive development package worth more than Rs100 billion for Karachi. The package includes the modernization of roads, bridges, water supply, sewerage systems, rainwater drainage, and other urban infrastructure.

He said the proposed Medical City project would mark a significant step toward making Sindh a modern healthcare hub by creating new opportunities for world-class medical services, research, and investment.

He further noted that the establishment of new industrial zones and investment clusters would expand local industry, attract fresh investment, and boost economic activity. Infrastructure projects related to roads, water supply, sewerage, and rainwater drainage would also improve urban services in Karachi and other major cities across Sindh.

Sharjeel Memon said that development projects worth more than Rs109 billion are currently underway through public-private partnerships, and these initiatives will play an important role in promoting development, employment, investment, and public welfare across the province.

