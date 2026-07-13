Govt weighs federal cabinet expansion, portfolio reshuffle: sources

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)-led government has intensified consultations over a planned expansion of the federal cabinet and a possible reshuffle of ministerial portfolios.

According to the sources, several federal ministers are likely to be replaced, while the portfolios of a number of cabinet members may also be reassigned as part of the proposed changes.

The sources said the government is considering inducting new faces from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into the federal cabinet.

Consultations are also underway with the political leadership to enhance the representation of coalition partners.

Meanwhile, a proposal to increase the representation of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the cabinet is also under consideration.

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Sources added that a final decision on the cabinet changes is expected within the next few days, after which the appointments and portfolio reshuffle will be formally announced following the prime minister's approval.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to Kashmiris on Youm-i-Shuhada-i-Kashmir (Kashmir Martyrs Day) saying that their sacrifice marked a defining moment in the political awakening of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their struggle for dignity, fundamental rights and identity.

Shehbaz Sharif, on the 95th Kashmir Martyrs’ Day (Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir), paid tribute to the 22 Kashmiris who embraced martyrdom when the Dogra administration opened fire on peaceful demonstrators in Srinagar in 1931.

“Kashmir Martyrs' Day also symbolizes the resilience, courage and unwavering determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which have inspired generations, to continue their just struggle for justice and the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination” PM said.