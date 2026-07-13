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Nawaz Sharif returns to Changla Gali after brief Qatar visit

Nawaz Sharif returns to Changla Gali after brief Qatar visit
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Summary According to sources, Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad from Qatar and then travelled by road via the Expressway to his residence in Changla Gali, in the Galyat region

MURREE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned back to his residence in Changla Gali after completing a one-day visit to Qatar.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad from Qatar and then travelled by road via the Expressway to his residence in Changla Gali, in the Galyat region.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz, Nawaz offer condolences to Qatar's emir over former ruler's death

Earlier in the day, Nawaz Sharif had travelled from Changla Gali to Islamabad before departing for Qatar alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources said the former prime minister had been staying at his residence in Changla Gali for the past several days before undertaking the brief visit to Qatar.

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