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PDMA issues alert over possible release of additional water from Tarbela Dam

PDMA issues alert over possible release of additional water from Tarbela Dam
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Summary The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has warned of a possible increase in Indus River flows as additional water may be released from Tarbela Dam.

HARIPUR (Dunya News) —The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert over the possibility of additional water being released from Tarbela Dam during the next two days.

According to the PDMA, any increase in water releases from the reservoir could significantly raise the flow of the Indus River.

The authority has directed the district administrations of Haripur, Swabi and Nowshera to remain on high alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

Read also: Tarbela Dam attains maximum storage level

The PDMA also advised residents to avoid visiting the banks of the Indus River and urged the public to refrain from swimming, boating and fishing until conditions improve.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure to minimise the risk of accidents in areas that could be affected by higher river flows.

Tags: Tarbela Dam, PDMA, Indus River, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Flood Alert, Water Release, Pakistan, Disaster Management 

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