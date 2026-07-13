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CM Maryam highlights women empowerment initiatives at OIC conference

CM Maryam highlights women empowerment initiatives at OIC conference
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Summary Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz highlights women’s empowerment, IT skills and self-employment initiatives while addressing the OIC Women’s Conference in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the 'Apna Rozgar Programme' for women was her dream, aimed at empowering women through economic self-reliance.

Addressing the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women in Islamabad, she welcomed delegates from OIC member states, describing Pakistan as a peaceful and hospitable country and saying it was an honour to speak at the conference.

Maryam Nawaz said Islam had laid down clear principles regarding women's rights, adding that empowering women was essential not only for their progress but also for the development of the entire nation.

Also read: Chairman Senate urges OIC nations to turn commitments into action for women's economic empowerment

She said the 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' housing scheme was benefiting citizens, while the 'Apna Rozgar Programme' would help women achieve financial independence.

The Punjab chief minister added that the provincial government was equipping women with IT skills to prepare them for the demands of the modern economy.

She also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, describing her as the first woman prime minister of the Muslim world and acknowledging her contributions. 

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Maryam Nawaz Pakistan International Pakistan Politics

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