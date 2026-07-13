Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Turkiye on official visit

(Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Türkiye on two-day official visit.

According to security sources, Field Marshal Asim Munir received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Türkiye.

During the visit, the CDF will hold important meetings with Türkiye's military and political leadership.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Turkiye where he held several key meetings.

The premier said that his recent visit to Türkiye will further strengthen longstanding relations between the two countries.

The prime minister said Turkish investors and business leaders have shown keen interest in investing in Pakistan's diverse sectors, particularly the mining and minerals and energy sectors.

