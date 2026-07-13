Court extends interim bail of Saqib Chadhar, his wife in Momina Iqbal case

LAHORE (Web Court) – A Lahore sessions court has extended the interim bail of PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar and his wife, Samira Chadhar, until July 28 in a case involving allegations of harassment and death threats against actress Momina Iqbal.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nusrat Ali Siddiqui heard the interim bail petitions, during which the defence argued that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered the case contrary to the facts and requested the court to confirm the interim relief.

The investigating officer informed the court that Samira Chadhar had joined the investigation and that the inquiry was still underway. The officer said the mobile phone and SIM allegedly used by the accused were required for forensic examination and sought additional time to complete the investigation.

The court accepted the investigating officer's request and extended the interim bail of Saqib Chadhar and his wife until July 28.

The court also directed the investigating officer to submit a complete investigation report at the next hearing.

The NCCIA had registered the case on the complaint of actress Momina Iqbal over allegations of harassment and death threats.