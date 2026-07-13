Flash floods cause widespread destruction in Diamer, Karakoram Highway closed

CHILAS (Dunya News) – Torrential rains triggered flash floods across several valleys of Diamer district overnight, causing widespread destruction to homes, infrastructure, agricultural land and public facilities, while disrupting traffic on the Karakoram Highway.

According to local authorities, floodwaters damaged a large number of houses, uprooted trees, destroyed standing crops and washed away pedestrian and vehicular bridges. Water channels and traditional watermills in several areas were also severely affected due to the flooding.

The flash floods affected more than six locations in Thor, where several houses, agricultural lands, crops and trees were damaged. Flood debris entered residential areas, while the

Thor link road was blocked at multiple points, suspending traffic movement. Electricity supply was also disrupted in several affected areas.

Floodwaters also swept away 13 dumpers, one excavator, a crushing plant and two water tankers belonging to a private company.

In Khanbari, agricultural lands, crops, trees and link roads suffered significant damage. Meanwhile, flooding in Bonar Das forced the closure of the Karakoram Highway for all types of traffic, leaving passengers, freight vehicles and tourists stranded.

The highway has remained closed near Gonar Farm Nursery in Chilas after a powerful flash flood inundated the route. Long queues of vehicles have formed on both sides of the highway, with hundreds of passengers facing difficulties due to the prolonged closure.

Reports from the affected areas said women, children and elderly travellers are among those stranded, with passengers urging authorities to restore traffic on the Karakoram Highway at the earliest and ensure the movement of people and essential supplies.

In Niat, severe flooding damaged the link road at multiple locations, causing difficulties for residents and disrupting traffic. Affected communities have demanded immediate relief, restoration of electricity and repair of damaged roads.

Meanwhile, district authorities and emergency response teams have launched operations to assess flood damage. Relevant departments are working to clear landslide debris, restore damaged roads and repair bridges and other critical infrastructure to reopen affected routes.

Officials said a detailed assessment of losses is underway, while restoration efforts continue in the flood-hit areas.