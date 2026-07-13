Operation Shaaban: Security forces kill another five terrorists as toll reaches 76

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Security forces have eliminated another five terrorists as a joint counterterrorism campaign, Operation Shaaban, continues in Balochistan.

Sources said the militants were killed in aerial and ground operations. The total number of terrorists neutralized in the Operation Shaaban has reached 76.

From July 5 until now, a total of 114 terrorists have been killed in the operation Shaaban and other IBOs.

The operations involve coordinated efforts by the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and law enforcement agencies, with both ground troops and air support being used to target militant hideouts and movement.

According to security officials, forces have recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition from the militants killed during the operations in previous days. The seized items included M4 rifles, submachine guns (SMGs), rocket launchers, mobile phones and other equipment believed to have been used by the militant network. Security sources said the recovered weapons and material would be examined as part of the ongoing investigation into militant activities in the province.

Officials also reiterated that Operation Shaaban will continue without interruption until all militant threats in Balochistan have been eliminated, with security forces maintaining pressure through continued intelligence-based and coordinated operations across the province.

