PMD forecasts rain in several parts of country amid hot, humid weather

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather across most parts of the country on Tuesday, with rain expected at several locations in different provinces.

According to the PMD, Islamabad is likely to experience hot and humid weather, while rain is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Sialkot. Rain is also likely in Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan.

Most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to remain hot and humid, although isolated rain is forecast in Chitral, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

In Sindh, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail across most districts, while rain is expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Sukkur and Jacobabad. Karachi is also forecast to witness partly cloudy skies with chances of rainfall.

Meanwhile, most districts of Balochistan are expected to remain hot, although isolated rain is likely in Zhob, Musakhel, Kalat, Sherani, Kohlu and Khuzdar.