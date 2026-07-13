Audit report reveals illegal sale of SIMs in Balochistan using Punjab citizens' names

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An audit report has revealed irregularities in the sale and registration of mobile SIM cards in Balochistan, with several SIMs allegedly activated using the identities of citizens from Punjab.

According to the report, seven franchises operating in Balochistan activated around 2,000 SIM cards registered under the names of Punjab residents through illegal means. The findings have raised concerns over the effectiveness of measures taken against those involved in such activities.

The audit noted that despite evidence of fraud, the concerned franchises were only issued show-cause notices. No criminal cases were registered against them, and no financial penalties were imposed.

The report further stated that two telecommunications companies were fined more than Rs1.88 billion and also received show-cause notices; however, the implementation of these decisions remained incomplete.

Audit officials described the lack of strong action against organised fake SIM-related fraud as a serious concern, warning that such practices could raise issues related to national security and the regulatory framework.

The authorities have been advised to ensure immediate recovery of outstanding dues and take effective legal action against those responsible to prevent similar incidents in the future.

