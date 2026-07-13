PM Shehbaz, Nawaz offer condolences to Qatar's emir over former ruler's death

DOHA (Dunya News) — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on Monday to offer condolences on the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz paid tribute to the late Sheikh Hamad's visionary leadership and his contributions to Qatar's transformation into a modern, stable and prosperous state.

He said the late former emir's services for promoting peace, stability and development in the region would be remembered for years to come, adding that the government and people of Pakistan stand with the leadership and people of Qatar in this time of grief.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif and members of the Pakistani delegation also offered prayers for the departed leader's forgiveness and elevated status.

The Pakistani delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation for travelling to Doha to express their condolences.