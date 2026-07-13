Punjab Assembly forms first-ever parliamentary judicial committee to hear privilege cases

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In a first for the Punjab Assembly, a Parliamentary Judicial Committee has been constituted under Section 11-C of the Punjab Assembly Privileges Act, 1972, to hear and investigate matters related to parliamentary privileges.

The committee was formed on the directions of Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

MPA Sardar Muhammad Awais Dreshak has been appointed as the committee's chairman.

The committee comprises PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Shaukat Raja, Noor-ul-Amin Wattoo, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar, Amjad Ali Javed, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Raheela Khadim Hussain, and Ahmer Rashid Bhatti as members.

The Parliamentary Judicial Committee will be responsible for hearing and investigating cases concerning the privileges of the Punjab Assembly.

It will have the authority to act on privilege references forwarded by the Speaker, summon evidence and documents, and hear statements from the individuals concerned.

Upon completing its investigations, the committee will submit its findings and recommendations to the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

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It may also co-opt another member of the assembly if required. Speaker's Adviser Usama Khawar Ghuman will assist the committee in its proceedings.

The committee has been tasked with dealing with issues relating to parliamentary privilege and legislative discipline.

It is empowered to hear cases involving alleged breaches of parliamentary privilege and is legally bound to proceed on references submitted in such matters.

The committee also has the authority to issue notices, summon evidence, and record witness statements.

If a violation of parliamentary privilege is established, it may recommend or impose penalties or fines as provided under the law.

Criminal and civil cases, however, do not fall within the committee's jurisdiction.

According to the Punjab Assembly, the committee has been granted special legal authority to adjudicate cases concerning parliamentary privilege.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Kasur will be the first public official whose case will come before the newly formed Parliamentary Judicial Committee.