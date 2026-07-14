Eight-year-old boy dies after falling into nullah in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – An eight-year-old boy was killed when he accidently fell into an open sewage drain in Faisalabad on Monday evening, Dunya News reported.

According to the victim's family, the tragic incident occurred near Dogar Chowk in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area of Faisalabad, where the child fell into an open sewage drain and lost his life.

The family alleged that the boy, identified as Sohail, was playing when he fell into the drain because a concrete slabs covering it had been removed for cleaning and were not put back in place afterward.

They said that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had removed the drain covers during maintenance work but failed to reinstall them, which led to the fatal accident.

Local residents while expressing deep grief and anger over the incident, have demanded action against those responsible and called for immediate measures to cover the sewage drain.

