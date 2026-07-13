PM Shehbaz lauds Muslim World League's role in promoting unity, moderate image of Islam

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised the Muslim World League (MWL) for its invaluable contribution to promoting the true and moderate image of Islam, as well as fostering unity among Muslim nations and advancing interfaith harmony across the world.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with MWL Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who called on him in Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the League's efforts to promote tolerance, fraternity, and religious dialogue, while also acknowledging Dr Al-Issa's personal leadership in expanding the organization's global outreach.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of the MWL's advocacy for dialogue in addressing key challenges facing the Muslim world, including the evolving regional situation involving Iran and the Gulf states, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and broader issues confronting Muslim communities worldwide.

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Recalling Dr Al-Issa's previous visits to Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif appreciated his contributions, particularly his role in hosting the International Summit on Girls' Education in Islamabad.

He also expressed satisfaction over the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the MWL in the fields of education, interfaith dialogue, and efforts to counter extremism and Islamophobia.

The prime minister conveyed his respects to Saudi Arabia's Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and extended warm wishes to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the meeting, Dr Al-Issa thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation and praised Pakistan's leadership role in the Muslim world.

He reaffirmed the MWL's commitment to expanding cooperation with Pakistan in religious, educational, and humanitarian sectors.