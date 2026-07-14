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Participants of National Media Workshop visit Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Participants of National Media Workshop visit Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Summary FO spokesperson briefed participants on Pakistan's foreign policy priorities, rapidly evolving regional and global landscape, and Ministry's role in safeguarding the country's national interests.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The participants of the 16th National Media Workshop, organized by the Institute for Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) of the National Defence University (NDU), visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the 85-member delegation included representatives from the media, civil society, and various political parties.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi briefed the participants on Pakistan's foreign policy priorities, the rapidly evolving regional and global landscape, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' role in promoting and safeguarding the country's national interests.

The spokesperson added that the briefing was followed by a question-and-answer session, during which participants discussed a range of issues with ministry officials.
 

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