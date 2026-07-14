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Nine of a family die in Kohat roof collapse

Nine of a family die in Kohat roof collapse
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Summary Rescue teams retrieved dead bodies of six women and three children from the rubbles and pulled out three persons in injured condition.

KOHAT (Dunya News) - Nine members of the same family were killed and three other sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy in Kohat on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house located in Mageen area of Tehsil Lachi of Kohat district suddenly caved in during heavy rain, burying 12 persons under the debris.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of local residents. Rescue teams retrieved dead bodies of six women and three children from the rubbles and pulled out three persons in injured condition.

The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Later, police handed over dead bodies to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.
 

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