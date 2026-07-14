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Ishaq Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN Charter

Ishaq Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN Charter
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Summary Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday met Candidate for the position of United Nations Secretary-General, Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday met Candidate for the position of United Nations Secretary-General, Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the central role of the UN in international affairs.

During the interaction, the deputy prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

He underscored the need to ensure respect for international law and treaties, and to faithfully implement UN Security Council resolutions, especially in the context of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the situation in Palestine.

Ishaq Dar also called for necessary steps to adapt the UN to emerging global challenges, as well as to address the needs of the developing countries.
 

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Ishaq Dar United Nations (UN) Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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